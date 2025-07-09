A pensioner from Alton was jailed today for three years and four months for a host of historic child sex abuse charges.
James McKell, 81, of Ackender Road, Alton, had admitted nine counts when he appeared before Basingstoke magistrates on May 13.
These were seven counts of sexual activity with a boy aged under 16 in Alton during the 2000s, and two counts of sexually assaulting a male in Alton and Four Marks around the same period.
During the hearing at Winchester Crown Court today (July 10), his sentence was reduced from five years for pleading guilty to the charges.
He was handed a three year and four month sentence for the most serious offence, as well two 12-month sentences for others, to be served concurrently.
He must spend half his sentence in custody.
The judge, Recorder Mr J Crooknorth, said to McKell: “You are a sexual predator who groomed a young boy”.
McKell was chairman of Alton Town FC - now Alton FC - from 1999 until September 2023.
He was a director and trustee of Eggar’s School in Holybourne from September 2012 until July 2023, and had a spell as chairman of governors at Wootey Junior School, being mentioned in its Ofsted reports in June 2001 and May 2007.
McKell was also a Liberal Democrat East Hampshire district councillor, representing Alton South-East, from 1991 until 2003.