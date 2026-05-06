Late on the evening of January 2, 2024, police received a report that three men had forced entry to an address in Ash and committed a burglary.
The occupants were woken by loud banging on the front door, as the group falsely claimed to be police officers.
Upon opening the door, the victim was immediately attacked. The three males beat the victim, cutting their face with a knife before attempting to stab the victim's stomach several times. The victim managed to block the attack using their arm, instead sustaining serious injuries to their hand and wrist.
During the incident, two other occupants of the address, including a young child, hid from the men in a bathroom.
The group then fled the home with the victim's Rolex watch and Range Rover. The original vehicle used to travel to the victim's address was later spotted and stopped by Sussex Police officers, where Karol Tomaszewski, 33, from Littlehampton, was arrested.
Phone record analysis showed that Tomaszewski had received messages containing information about the intended victim and their address, as well as messages sent after the burglary relating to the Rolex's certification.
On Tuesday, April 28 at Croydon Crown Court, the group of thieves were sentenced.
Tomaszewski received 12 years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary and being found guilty of robbery and causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent
Patrick McKeown, 42, from Worthing, was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment after being found guilty of robbery, causing GBH with intent and conspiracy to commit burglary.
Troy Johnson, 36, from Yapton, was jailed for 36 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.
Christopher Fuller-Clarke, 49, from Worthing, was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.
Investigating officer DC Caceres-Varga said: "This was a planned and targeted aggravated burglary. The offenders forced entry into the property causing significant fear and harm to those inside, including a young child.
"This case demonstrates the seriousness with which we treat violent offending in Surrey. We would like to thank the victims for their courage in supporting the investigation, and we hope this outcome offers them reassurance following what was a deeply distressing incident."
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