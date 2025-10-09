Members of an organised criminal gang that stole more than £2 million worth of vehicles have been jailed.
The vehicles were taken to a “chop shop” to be stripped for parts.
On Thursday, October 9, five members of the gang were sentenced at Southampton Crown Court following what the judge described as a “remarkable and thorough” police investigation.
- George Berry, 32, of Bronte Way, Southampton — conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, conspiracy to handle stolen goods, possession of criminal property. Sentenced to 56 months’ imprisonment.
- Benjamin Cross, 25, of Newman Road, Bursledon, Southampton — conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, conspiracy to handle stolen goods, possession of criminal property, perverting the course of justice. Sentenced to 64 months’ imprisonment.
- Rachael Moran, 31, of Bronte Way, Southampton — possession of criminal property. Sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.
- Bradley Paddick, 22, of Montague Avenue, Southampton — conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, conspiracy to handle stolen goods. Sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment.
- Charlotte Traves, 24, of Newman Road, Bursledon, Southampton — possession of criminal property, perverting the course of justice. Sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.
The court heard the offences were part of a “highly sophisticated commercial operation carried out by an organised crime group,” with Berry and Cross playing “leading roles in the conspiracy.”
The gang used signal boosters to trick keyless ignition systems, making it appear that the fob was next to the car and allowing it to be unlocked. They also deployed signal jammers to stop vehicles from locking, returning later in the night to drive the cars away.
The judge described the thefts as “alarming” and “frightening” to owners of high-value cars, but praised police for a “remarkable and thorough investigation.”
Detective Constable Paul Beasley, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “The vast majority of the vehicles were stolen by these thugs in the middle of the night from driveways as the owners slept.
“The financial hurt caused by this group to so many families is vast, and many of the victims of these thefts have also suffered mental harm from the distress.
“For many people, having their car stolen can completely disrupt their day-to-day lives as these are relied upon so much for their work commutes, school runs, grocery shopping and social lives.
“Our investigation has been extremely thorough. Seven different police forces were involved in some capacity, and my team alone put in more than 12,000 hours to make sure this group was brought to justice.
“I’m proud to say that our efforts have completely dismantled this organised crime group and I hope this serves as a warning to those who think they can just take what other people have worked hard to earn.”
A further seven members of the gang are due to be sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on November 21.
Police are urging vehicle owners to invest in steering or wheel locks from companies approved by the official police security initiative, Secured by Design.
Owners of keyless ignition vehicles are advised to:
- Keep key fobs away from doors and windows so the signal does not travel as far.
- Use Faraday pouches to block signals when keys are not in use.
For more information and advice on preventing car theft, visit the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.