A pensioner from Alton has been jailed for three years and four months after admitting a series of historic child sex abuse offences.
James McKell, 81, of Ackender Road, Alton, pleaded guilty to nine charges when he appeared before Basingstoke magistrates on May 13.
These included seven historic counts of sexual activity with a youth, and two counts of sexually assaulting a male.
At Winchester Crown Court today (July 10), his sentence was reduced from five years because he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
He was handed a three years and four months sentence for the most serious offence, alongside two 12-month sentences for others, to be served concurrently. He must spend half his sentence in custody.
Recorder Mr Jaron Crooknorth told McKell: “You are a sexual predator who groomed a young boy.”
The court heard McKell’s actions had “extremely severe impacts” on his victim.
In a statement read out by the prosecution, the victim said: “The sexual abuse I went through as a child has affected every part of my life. I turned to pornography, alcohol and gambling as I didn’t know how to cope.
“It can all be traced back to being abused as a child. It shaped my life in ways I never asked for and never wanted.”
McKell was described by his defence as a man who had lost his reputation, friends and family.
They said: “He accepts he took gratification from what he did. He has expressed remorse and regret, knows it shouldn’t have happened and recognises it’s caused significant harm. There is no excuse for it and he offers the court and his victim his most sincere and profound apologies.”
The court was told McKell, who used headphones to hear the proceedings, was “not a well man”. He had neuralgia in his face, arthritis in both knees, a thickened heart valve and had spent eight months in hospital following a stroke in 2021. He was “terrified” of prison but accepted it was “almost inevitable”.
Judge Crooknorth told him: “Your reputation is ruined and your unblemished character is gone. I acknowledge that custody is going to be uncomfortable for you, but you admitted your motivation was sexual.”
McKell was made the subject of a 15-year sexual harm prevention order and is now barred from working with children and vulnerable adults.
McKell was chairman of Alton Town FC - now Alton FC - from 1999 until September 2023.
He was also a director and trustee of Eggar’s School in Holybourne from September 2012 until July 2023, had a spell as chairman of governors at Wootey Junior School – being mentioned in its Ofsted reports in June 2001 and May 2007.
Additionally, he was a Liberal Democrat East Hampshire district councillor, representing Alton South-East, from 1991 until 2003.