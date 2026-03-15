A woman from Seale has been jailed for more than five years after she stole £1,000 from a property and attempted to take two sets of car keys.
Julie Walls, 46, of Hogs Back in Seale, near Tongham, stole a pouch containing £1,000 from an address on Wilson Road, Aldershot on Sunday, July 20 last year.
She also attempted to grab car keys from two different men at Westgate Retail Park on Wednesday, July 16.
Winchester Crown Court heard Walls got into the passenger seat of one of the vehicles, acted in a threatening way and assaulted the man while attempting to take his keys.
An officer was nearby and heard the horn from the vehicle so quickly detained Walls, who was found in possession of a pair of scissors.
During the burglary incident, Walls knocked on a woman’s door and asked if she could have a glass of water because she felt unwell. Walls then stole a pouch which contained £1,000 and fled the scene.
Following an investigation, Walls was later charged with burglary dwelling and theft, attempted robbery, attempted theft and possessing a blade / sharp pointed article in a public place.
She pleaded guilty to all offences and was jailed for a total of five years and eight months at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday, March 12.
Detective Constable Chris Phillips, from the Northern Area Crime Team, said: “Julie Walls’ behaviour was completely unacceptable on both days in July.
“Burglary is one of the most intrusive crimes. It can have untold, long-lasting impacts on the victims and no one should have to feel unsafe in their own home.
“Her actions also left the victims feeling terrified when she acted in a threatening way while attempting to steal their car keys.
“I hope that this sentence allows the victims in these cases to try and move forward, knowing that Walls will spend a considerable amount of time behind bars for what she did.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe when going about their daily lives and I hope this result highlights that we will do what we can to secure justice against those seeking to cause harm in our local communities.”
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