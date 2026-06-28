Two serial burglars who targeted elderly and vulnerable victims across Surrey and Hampshire have been jailed for a combined total of 16 years.
Uncle and nephew John Cawley and Billy O'Donoghue admitted carrying out a series of burglaries at care homes, assisted living accommodation and the homes of vulnerable adults, stealing cash, jewellery and sentimental items.
Guildford Crown Court heard the pair forced entry into 11 properties, often while residents were still inside, before using pillowcases taken from victims' beds to carry away stolen property.
One of the burglaries took place at an independent living home for over-55s in Chertsey on December 12, 2024, where the pair entered the room of a resident as they slept in an armchair.
They stole £130 in cash, jewellery and several sentimental possessions, including World War One medals.
The investigation took a significant step forward after CCTV captured O'Donoghue inside the property. Although he wore a face covering, specialist enquiries enabled officers to identify him.
Working with neighbouring police forces, detectives later linked the pair to 10 further burglaries across Surrey, Hampshire and south-west London before identifying Cawley through additional CCTV footage and enquiries.
Investigators found the pair regularly entered occupied homes and, when confronted by residents, falsely claimed to be police officers responding to a disturbance.
In one burglary at a property in Harrow, CCTV showed one offender telling a distressed resident he was a police officer while the second searched the home for valuables.
At one address in Farnborough, they stole more than £1,000 which had been collected as part of a fundraising appeal for residents at the accommodation.
During another burglary in Farnborough, they filled two pillowcases taken from a victim's bed with watches, perfume, jewellery and a camera before fleeing.
Both men were arrested in January 2025.
Cawley, 49, of Hackney, was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment, reduced to nine years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle.
O'Donoghue, 23, of Harrow, was sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment, reduced to seven years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to burgle.
Investigating officer PC Daniel Edwards said: "These offenders deliberately targeted elderly and vulnerable people, often entering their homes while they were inside and stealing treasured possessions which could never be replaced.
"The impact of these offences went far beyond the financial loss. Many victims were left distressed and feeling unsafe in places where they should have felt most secure.
"Through extensive CCTV enquiries, collaboration with other forces and detailed investigative work, officers were able to identify those responsible and build a strong evidential case against them.
"I welcome the significant sentences handed down by the court and hope they provide some reassurance to the victims and their families."
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