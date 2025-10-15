Police are appealing for information to help with an investigation into a theft at Boots on the High Street in Haslemere on Wednesday, August 6, at around 4pm.
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. He is described as White, with short dark hair, approximately 5’10” tall, and of average build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a white t-shirt, light-blue jeans, and black and white trainers.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has information that could help the investigation is urged to contact Surrey Police, quoting PR/45250104819.
Information can be submitted online via the Surrey Police website or by calling 101.
