A care village could be replaced with dozens of houses in one of the biggest developments in the history of an East Hampshire border community.
Plans by AYG Holdings Beeches Ltd for 68 new residential dwellings off London Road in Rake have been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority.
The proposals – possibly the biggest in the history of the village on the Hampshire-West Sussex border – include the conversion of the former Heathmount care home.
Two adjacent care homes, Copper Beaches and Silver Birch, will be demolished with 43 flats, 14 town houses and a smattering of mews flats, semi-detached properties, terraced housing and detached homes proposed for the 2.7 hectare site
The SDNPA will have the final say as the application has been called in while Rogate Parish Council is likely to hold a public meeting at Rake village hall in June.
The proposals include two large blocks, consisting of houses and apartments, to the left of a converted Heathmount. Two further blocks of three-storey townhouses fronting London Road are also planned, with a central wildflower meadow and mixture of housing behind, ranging from a terrace to a set of “contemporary detached houses”.
A formal garden, croquet lawn and play feature is earmarked for land next to Heathmount while half the 68 properties earmarked for the sloping site will be affordable if plans in their current form are approved.
Two access roads and 138 parking spaces are proposed in a “landscape-led development” that is “rooted in place”.
The site and buildings are currently boarded up while the Heathmount site – the oldest and most stately of the three properties – has recently been used for police dog training.
For more details or to comment on the application type SDNP/25/01063/FUL after following the planning link at www.southdowns.gov.uk