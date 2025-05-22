An East Hampshire man who was found hoarding a “large amount of firearms” following a raid on his house near Bordon has returned to court on further charges.
Basingstoke Magistrates Court heard that police found two antique rifles after carrying out a search of James Hewitt’s property on Picketts Hill in Sleaford in 2024.
Neither gun – a rifle and target rifle – had a certificate with the 50-year-old defendant pleading guilty on Tuesday (May 20) to two counts of possessing a firearm without a certificate.
The court heard one of the guns police found after searching Hewitt’s property last year, for reasons unspecified during the hearing, had been modified.
Hewitt did previously have a firearms licence but it was revoked nearly a decade ago. Although one of the guns was found in a paper bag – firearms are meant to be kept in a secure holding – it is thought neither presented a threat to life.
The prosecution said: “The firearms are antique and the crown says there was no intention to use and no harm or alarm caused.”
Jag Phull, for Hewitt, disputed claims one of the guns was modified and attempted to use an assessment by an antiques dealer to back up his case.
He added that Hewitt purchased both before a Met Police raid in 2000 in which they required a “large amount of firearms” from the property. The defendant was also unaware that legislation had changed regarding the ownership and licensing of antique guns following their increasing use by gangs.
Mr Phull also cited Hewitt’s isolated and rural life as a lifelong farmer in mitigation, before adding the gun had never been fired by the “compulsive hoarder.”
Hewitt was fined £288, reduced from more than £400 because of his guilty plea, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.