An East Hampshire man has appeared in court following an investigation into the organised theft of numerous vehicles and diggers.
Freddie Stevens is suspected of being part of a gang which stole more than 30 motor vehicles around the south east.
The 21-year-old of Gibbs Lane, Oakhanger, was arrested and charged after warrants to search properties around Surrey and Hampshire were issued on Wednesday.
The Serious and Organised Crime Unit, which led the investigation, said in a short statement, released on Thursday, that two Transit vans, a VW Golf, digger and quad bike had been recovered by officers in the raids.
Mr Stevens spoke only to confirm his name, age and address when he appeared before Guildford Magistrates on Friday (May 16).
Joining him in the courtroom were Guildford pair Ben Price, 44 of Barnwood Road, and 38-year-old James Smith, of Applegarth Avenue. A fourth defendant, 35-year-old James Sayers of Bramley, did not attend the morning session.
Messrs Stevens and Smith were both given conditional bail while Mr Price was remanded in custody having committed a significant number of offences whilst previously being on bail and a community order.
The restrictions imposed on Messrs Stevens and Smith include reporting to Guildford police station, electronic monitoring and a ban on communicating with each other.
The court heard the quartet are all likely to plead not guilty to counts of conspiracy to steal with a plea and case management hearing taking place at Guildford Crown Court on Monday, June 16.
The hearing was a slightly fraught affair with delays taking place throughout the morning and District Judge Susan Cooper expressing her frustration that papers for numerous defendants weren’t ready on a relatively quiet court day.
She said: “I’ve had enough of papers not being produced and things not being ready – it’s just not good enough.”