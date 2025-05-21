Singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid will perform at The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Bordon on May 30 at 8pm.
Cornwall-based Sarah has released a video - recorded in her garage - of a new song, I’m Slowing Down As I Get Older (And That’s Good), likely to become the title track of her new album.
Sarah explained that this was no ordinary garage, and the suggestion of recording the video there came from her “wonderful manager” Martin Stansbury.
She said: “I had three new songs in my set on my Germany-Benelux tour earlier this year, and as we were driving down to Cornwall after getting the ferry back to England at the end of the tour, Martin came up with a brilliant idea.
“I’m in the process of renovating my garage into a home studio where I can record all my future albums, and Martin said ‘Look, the new songs have been going down really well, so why don’t we just unload all the gear straight into your garage and do some live recording and filming before we pack it away again?’.
“The place is still very much a construction site, and there was a fierce cold wind blowing in through the broken windows, so I was playing with my hat on and a scarf wrapped around my neck, but the video came out really well and has already been getting some great comments on YouTube.
“The plan is to record the new album this summer — hopefully in my new home studio — and release it early next year.
“The next steps are repairing and insulating the roof and replacing the doors and windows. It’s a massive project to undertake, but I’m confident that between touring and crowdfunding I can make it happen.”
For tickets, priced £15, call 01420 472664 or visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-phoenix-theatre-arts-centre/t-qjoxvza