Two elderly protesters were reportedly attacked during a small pro-Palestine rally in Farnham.
The incident is said to have taken place shortly after 1pm on Saturday, October 18, near the junction of the A31 Farnham Bypass and Station Hill.
Members of the West Surrey Palestine Solidarity Campaign had gathered to highlight the war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
According to the group, a white male allegedly assaulted a 69-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman.
Video footage of the incident has been shared with Surrey Police. The force has been asked for comment but has not yet responded.
A spokesperson for the campaign said: “Out of respect for the investigation and those affected, we will not be releasing video footage or further details at this time.
“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those impacted by this distressing event.
“We are a group of peaceful humanitarians who will continue to call for justice for the Palestinian people.”
