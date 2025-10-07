“Urgent” enforcement action demanding the reversal of all building work at an unauthorised development has been served on Surrey Hills National Landscape earmarked land.
In September, caravans moved onto the site in Unstead Lane, Bramley, with residents petitioning Guildford Borough Council for immediate action to be taken, citing concerns over the green belt land.
At the same time plans were submitted to create a permanent traveller site which the council said it was obliged to validate if it met certain criteria.
Guildford Borough Council has since said the application remains invalid and has issued an enforcement notice against the unauthorised use of the land and that no additional caravans, mobile homes or residential structures may be moved onto the land.
The move has been welcomed by MP Jeremy Hunt MP although he said more could have been done sooner.
Notice was served on Wednesday, October 1, about three weeks after work began.
By law, the notice will come into effect on Saturday, November 1 – 28 days after the action was served.
Councillor Fiona White, lead member for planning at Guildford Borough Council, said: “The landowners can appeal during this period – if a valid appeal is lodged, the enforcement notice is held in abeyance until the appeal is determined by the court.
“We’ve also served a stop notice for this site.
“No additional caravans, mobile homes or residential structures can be brought onto the land, and any further works in association with residential use must stop.
“We’re seeking an urgent interim injunction under section 187B of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 to restrict further development on the land.
“This is now with the court.
“If planning permission is not granted for the unauthorised development, we will look to take further legal action for a final injunction.
“We take any planning breach extremely seriously.
“We must work within the law, which means that solutions may not be instant. However, we will always respond and review our enforcement options as a priority.
“At this time, the planning application submitted for the Unstead Lane site remains invalid.
“As with all unauthorised development in our borough, we’ll continue to follow the required legal processes and work at pace to resolve the case as soon as possible.”
Councils must provide adequate land for housing – fixed homes or traveller pitches. Failure to demonstrate enough provision means it i is likely any sustainable planning applications will be won on appeal – with the council liable for costs. In 2024, Guildford Borough Council was shown to have 2.59 years supply for traveller pitches, below the minimum level of five years.
