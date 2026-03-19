Woking Film Club is showing a film from Thailand at Mayford Village Hall in Saunders Lane on March 26 at 8pm.
How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies - known in Thai as Lahn Mah - features a man, driven by his desire for a multi-million dollar inheritance, who begins to care for his terminally ill grandmother.
However, winning her favour will not be an easy task, and he is not the only one with an eye on the money.
There is a wide screen, surround sound, usually a short film before the feature, tea, coffee and home-made cakes, accompanying notes and an opportunity to give reactions.
Guests are welcome for a £6 fee. The full programme is at http://wncc.org.uk
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