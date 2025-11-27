Crondall author Chloe V Hamlett has published her first book, called The Raven’s Cry.
Chloe said: “I have been writing and working hard on my book for a little while, and now hold the completed story in my hands. To have it out in the world is an amazing achievement.”
Described as a haunting, multi-generational tale, The Raven’s Cry intertwines love, loss and the supernatural across centuries.
Readers will discover the fiery fate of Eve Longbow, a powerful witch reborn as the mystical Raven, and meet her descendants who uncover dark family secrets buried in ash and shadow.
Chloe explained: “When Velina begins to experience visions of a spectral Raven tapping at her window, her family’s peaceful life unravels into a whirlwind of revelation.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.