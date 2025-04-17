Art lovers can brush up on their culture and draw inspiration from the works of highly skilled artists at a forthcoming exhibition in Frensham.
The art of Surrey will be showcased at Pierrepont Farm on Saturday, May 10 as work by 12 artists and artisans will be on display throughout the afternoon. Entry to the event is free.
A Pierrepont Farm spokesperson said: “You may expect to see work of a similar standard to that which you would find in an art gallery.”
Resident businesses at The Old Dairy will also be there on the day, giving guests the opportunity to purchase their creations, including renovated furniture, jewellery, fudge and cheese.
Guests will get the chance to talk to the artists about their work, ranging from pottery and paintings to glasswork, tapestry and knitwear - all going on show from midday to 5pm.
Connoisseurs can appreciate the pieces whilst taking in the idyllic surroundings of the attraction west of Tilford. Guests can indulge in some of the refreshments available, which include pizza and Italian ice cream.
Whether you’re the next Van Gogh or your art knowledge is sketchy, the event is open to all. It is an opportunity for a fun day out with the whole family and wheelchair access will be available.
Four-legged friends are also welcome so long as they stay on lead.
The event organisers are looking forward to welcoming visitors.
They added: “The farm, with its sheep and Jersey cows, is a beautiful place to visit on any day. We hope you’ll enjoy your visit and have an interesting and relaxing time.”
The event is made in association with Farnham Craft Town, and the farm is owned and managed by the Countryside Regeneration Trust. Further details can be found on Instagram at @theolddairy_pierrepont.
By Rose Emes