Haslemere Hall will be alive with The Sound of Music on August 22 and 23 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.
It will be staged by Imagine That Productions, whose previous interpretations of classics include The Wizard of Oz (2024), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (2023) and Oliver! (2022).
The company promises “an exciting, visually immersive experience” including staging, costumes, and lighting and screen projections designed by Kevin Wright of the Electric Theatre in Guildford.
Twenty children aged under 16 will feature in the cast, alongside adult soloists ranging from professionals to semi-professionals and performing arts students.
The professional production team will feature director Philip O’Brien, an operatic tenor and vocal expert, and choreographer Reece Millard, whose credits include work on Britain's Got Talent.
The Sound of Music, written by Rodgers & Hammerstein, is a five-time Tony award winning musical based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp.
Opening on Broadway in 1959, the musical is set in Austria in 1938 and tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun.
Maria falls in love with the children, and eventually their widowed father Captain von Trapp. Captain von Trapp is ordered to accept a commission in the German navy, but he opposes the Nazis. He and Maria decide on a plan to flee Austria with the children.
All of the big songs from the 1965 film starring Julie Andrews will be performed in Haslemere, including Do-Re-Mi, My Favorite Things, Edelweiss, Climb Ev'ry Mountain and the title song The Sound of Music.
Tickets cost £19 for tiered seating or £18 for the stalls and balcony (£15 or £14 for under-16s). To book visit https://www.haslemerehall.co.uk/sales/genres/theatre/the-sound-of-music or call 01428 642161 (Monday to Friday 9am to 1pm, Saturday 10am to midday).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.