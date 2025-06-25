Grayshott Village Hall was filled with music, pride and applause on June 21 as 15 pianists aged from six to 18 played in the inaugural Grayshott Children’s Piano Concert.
This new community initiative celebrating youth, music and charitable giving was attended by 100 people - including families, neighbours and music lovers - and offered a vibrant and heart-warming experience.
One resident said: “We found out about the event through Grayshott Today and were blown away - it was something completely different for our village, and truly special.”
From classical favourites to film music and jazz, the young performers demonstrated remarkable musical ability and stage presence.
The concert was the brainchild of Dr Damilola Sogbesan, a Grayshott resident and local GP, and was organised by The Children’s Piano Concert, a non-profit group supporting young musicians and raising funds for local causes.
A Yamaha C3 grand piano was hired for the event thanks to funds from East Hampshire District Council’s Councillor Community Grant Scheme.
Cllr Tom Hanrahan, who attended and offered opening remarks, was thanked warmly for his support in helping to bring the vision to life.
Volunteers set up the venue, greeted guests and provided refreshments. Their efforts created a welcoming and professional atmosphere. Ticket sales raised £250 for Grayshott Scouts.
Dr Sogbesan said: “We were so proud of the young performers. It was a joy to see them grow in confidence and share their music with the community.
“This was about more than just a concert - it was about giving our young people a stage and raising support for the Scouts, who do such fantastic work with children in the village.”
Music director and teacher Mark Stephenson said: “I have been fortunate to perform at the leading concert halls around the world, including Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall, and I am proud to add Grayshott Village Hall to my CV.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.