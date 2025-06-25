Birdworld is gearing up for a summer of fun with the launch of its eagerly awaited outdoor play area—part of an ambitious, multi-million-pound redevelopment of the UK’s largest bird park.
Reaching the halfway point in its major transformation, Birdworld is not only unveiling this expansive outdoor experience but also preparing for the opening of a 17,000-square-foot indoor play area later this year.
To mark this milestone, the park has released a CGI fly-through footage offering a first glimpse of its new outdoor space: Birdworld’s Adventure Play.
“With the outdoor play zone set to open this summer, it really feels like our long-awaited dream is finally becoming a reality,” said Matt Hill, Birdworld Director.
“Summer is always our busiest time of year, and we hope to inspire a new wave of visitors while continuing to delight our loyal returning guests.
“The new play area has been designed around our ‘naturally playful’ theme, encouraging children to explore, imagine and connect with the natural world through fun, interactive features.
“We’re also looking ahead to the grand opening of our indoor play area later in the year – another key milestone in our wider redevelopment plans. It’s a hugely exciting time, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone who’s been part of our journey so far.”
The video takes viewers on a soaring journey through the treetops, showcasing the innovative design that blends into the surrounding woodland.
Designed to immerse children in nature, the play zone features nest towers, rope bridges, and a spiral clamber net, set within a naturalistic landscape that invites exploration and imaginative play.
