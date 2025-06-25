Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Your ability to get to the root of any problem will be outstanding now so make the most of this. If you’re looking for answers or seeking solutions to problems, keep asking questions until you get to the heart of the issue.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Problems concerning cash flow, property or possessions will not feel trivial to you even if someone else is trying to tell you not to get so worked up about them. You have strong feelings about these matters.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Other people may not be having it so easy but things are great for you at the moment. If you’re applying for jobs or attending tests and interviews, think of ways you can make a good impression on the world around you.
Cancer (June22/July23)
A woman you meet early in the week will inspire you to do something special for yourself or a meaningful discussion with someone in a group setting will lead to some interesting arrangements.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Ideally you will want life to be relaxed, relationships to be easy-going and work matters to run smoothly. Yet there’s some confusion in conversations and messages early on that will make it hard for you to work out what is going on.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Changes are happening and this will be felt in your career and home life. An unusual number of financial increases seem to be happening at once. This means you will have lots of bills to juggle.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
If it makes sense to you to alter travel plans already made, don’t feel guilty about causing an inconvenience to others. It is time you started looking after your own interests. This might also include acting on ideas to take up a training or study course to add to your qualifications.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You might notice ways other people can use their skills to their best advantage. Sharing your knowledge gives others a chance to learn from you and gain confidence in themselves.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
When chatting with close friends, you might come up with some great ways to improve relationships. These ideas may come to you straight away or they will gradually become apparent as you get deeper into conversations.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
People admire your practical ideas. You will want to act immediately on methods to improve your work performance. You might find a new purpose for an old piece of equipment that someone will think is quite genius.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Romance is intense and full of energy. Are you single? Someone is bound to catch your eye. Either you or someone close to you will put forward ideas to improve a group creative effort or a new way to approach ongoing arrangements involving children.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
The start of the week is not ideal for making important decisions to do with the home and finances. Check with a practical friend or relative before you begin any spending. If you do decide to buy something for the home or garden, remember to keep your receipts.
