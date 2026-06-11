Ben Miller and Lucy Foley will celebrate legendary crime author Agatha Christie in Between The Covers Live at G Live in Guildford on October 11 at 7.30pm.
This year is the 50th anniversary of the death of Agatha Christie, and to mark the occasion Amanda Ross is hosting a theatre tour of her Between The Covers BBC television show.
It features Ben, who starred in Death In Paradise, and Lucy, who wrote crime novel The Guest List.
Ben said: “Sparkling Cyanide was my eyes-wide introduction to Agatha Christie aged 11 - and the Hercule Poirot books are now my favourite thing to read with my daughter. I’ve tried to keep the flame alive with my own Golden Age thriller, A Very Dangerous Pursuit.
“It would be churlish not to recognise a huge debt to Christie in Death In Paradise, not least in the baffling way the lead detective gathers everyone together at the end of each story to make his suspicions known!”
Lucy has written a Miss Marple continuation novel, Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel, commissioned by Agatha Christie Limited and published 50 years after Christie’s final Marple novel.
Lucy said: “I have been an Agatha Christie fan since childhood and so it is a lifelong dream to be taking on the incredible literary mantle of Christie. There is no other writer who explores the dark secrets hidden in ordinary people the way Christie does.”
James Prichard, chairman and chief executive of Agatha Christie Limited, said: “It is always hugely humbling to hear what a tremendous impact my great-grandmother still has on writers and audiences.”
Amanda Ross added: “I'm delighted to be bringing the nation’s favourite television book club back for another tour. It’s so exciting to be able to celebrate the undisputed ‘Queen of Crime’.”
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