There is a unique magic when an amateur dramatics company takes on a show about community, and FAOS Musical Theatre Group’s latest production of Calendar Girls the Musical delivered that magic in spades.
Written by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth, this musical adaptation of the well-known Yorkshire story required a delicate balance of laugh-out-loud comedy and raw, devastating grief.
Under the insightful direction of Heather Legat, this production struck that balance beautifully, leaving the audience caught between tears of sorrow and tears of joy.
At the heart of the show was the enduring friendship between Annie and Chris, played with stunning chemistry by Hazel Burrows and Alexandra Yates.
Hazel brought a quiet, heartbreaking vulnerability to Annie. She brought sincerity to Annie’s journey, allowing some of the production’s most moving moments to land with real impact.
Her rendition of "Kilimanjaro" was a stand-out moment of the evening, delivered with a raw emotion that left few dry eyes in the Farnham Maltings.
In contrast, Alexandra was a tour de force as the unstoppable, rebellious Chris - the driving force behind the calendar and the first to bravely step beyond WI convention and out of her bra.
Her comedic timing was impeccable yet balanced with moments of genuine vulnerability. Her strong vocals only added to what was a truly commanding presence on stage.
The other four ladies who made up the six leads were also marvellous, and sparkled with their own show-off numbers.
There was Ellie Cahill-Nicholls as vicar’s daughter Cora, with a feisty streak and a hang-up about being a single mum; Rachel Davison, as former schoolteacher Jessie, who gave the girls a lesson in not growing old gracefully; Tracyann Johnson, as glamorous Celia, who tried to fit in at the golf club and failed; and Susie Gow, who as the ever-obliging, downtrodden Ruth went through the biggest transformation in the show.
All six were tremendous and you felt the bond between them, which made the show work so beautifully.
The supporting cast provided excellent grounding for the narrative. Kevin Sampson gave a moving performance as John, filling his early scenes with warmth and life, which made the subsequent loss felt all the more keenly.
As Lawrence, the hesitant photographer, Jay Small played the charming awkwardness of the famous calendar scene to absolute perfection.
The production was in safe hands with musical director Diana Vivian, who ensured every stylistic shift felt completely natural, allowing the music to tell the story just as powerfully as the script.
A massive accolade must also go to the cast and creative team for the handling of the famous calendar photograph scene itself.
Directed with immense taste, wit and slick choreography, it managed to be incredibly funny while remaining completely empowering, protecting the actors' modesty while celebrating their bravery. The roaring applause from the audience during this sequence was richly deserved.
This production was a celebration of life, love and the extraordinary things ordinary people can achieve when they stand together. The FAOS Musical Theatre Group produced a show that was intimately personal yet universally moving.
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