Two stars of Strictly Come Dancing - Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola - will bring their Back In Business tour to G Live in Guildford on April 1 next year at 7.30pm.
Both of these professionals have won the Glitterball Trophy - Vito with actress Ellie Leach in 2023 and Dianne with comedian Chris McCausland in 2024 - and their spectacular new show is bigger, bolder and more exhilarating than ever before.
Back In Business explodes with the passion, personality and electric chemistry that have made this dynamic duo audience favourites.
A dazzling celebration of dance, music and laughter, it is packed with breathtaking choreography, playful comedy and irresistible charm, plus the unmistakable connection only two best friends can bring to the stage.
From fiery Latin routines to timeless ballroom classics, each number is infused with style, storytelling and emotion.
Created by Dianne, Vito and a world-class team, this production delivers show-stopping moments, thrilling theatricality and performances that will stay with audiences long after the final curtain.
Dianne Buswell said: "It'll be awesome to be back on stage in front of live audiences in 2027. I can't wait to dust off my dancing shoes and get back out there with my partner in crime after some time away being busy having a baby.
“Coming back to the stage as a mum will be completely different to our past tours and I can’t wait for Bowden to see Mummy in action."
Vito Coppola said: “I am so excited to be back on tour with my friend and sister Gorji Dianne. We have so much to share, so much love to give to everyone. We are so looking forward to performing for our beautiful audience all over the UK in 2027. Hope you are ready for us, because we are back in business.”
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