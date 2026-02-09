Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci will bring his All The Wrong Moves tour to G Live in Guildford on September 17.
He is also a financier, podcaster, political commentator and author, and the tour coincides with the release of his new book All The Wrong Moves.
Anthony Scaramucci is one of the most recognisable figures in modern American politics. On the eve of the US mid-term elections, he will explore how the USA became so divided and how it might move forward.
Drawing on his experience at the heart of Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Washington, Scaramucci will examine the cultural, political and economic decisions that have fuelled America’s polarisation.
He will expand on the book in conversation with leading interviewers, offering insight, analysis and sharp-edged commentary on power, populism, media and the future of democracy.
Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, an alternative investments firm with $10 billion in assets under management, including bitcoin.
He served as Donald Trump’s White House director of communications in 2017 for 11 days, before Trump fired him, and wrote the books The Little Book of Hedge Funds, Goodbye Gordon Gekko and Hopping Over the Rabbit Hole, a Wall Street Journal bestseller. He co-hosts the podcast The Rest Is Politics: US.
Matt McAllester - chief executive of Intelligence Squared, which will present the show - said: “Anthony Scaramucci is one of the most compelling and unconventional voices in contemporary American politics.
“This tour brings audiences a rare opportunity to hear directly from someone who has operated at the highest levels of finance, media and government, and who is willing to speak candidly about the forces shaping America today.
“Anthony’s brilliant new book is exactly the kind of timely, challenging and important work that Intelligence Squared exists to help provide a platform for.”
For tickets visit www.scaramucciontour.com
