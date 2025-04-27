“Many well-established Stagers, together with several cast members new to the Grayshott stage, are enjoying bringing a brilliant cast of characters to life, such as the odd couple - Gilbert, an evangelistic chiropodist who just wants to keep his wife happy, and Joyce, a nobody determined to be somebody - Inspector Wormold, an obsessive destroyer of illegal meat, Mother Dear - 74 and ravenous - plus a wonderfully weird assortment of bullies, spivs and snobs.”