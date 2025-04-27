Grayshott Stagers will present a very British celebration when they perform the hilarious and touching musical Betty Blue Eyes at Grayshott Village Hall from May 21 to 24 at 7.30pm.
Based on the 1984 film A Private Function, written by Alan Bennett and featuring the late Dame Maggie Smith and Michael Palin, it has been adapted for the stage with a retro contemporary score by Stiles and Drewe, the team who also wrote Honk and the new songs for the musical version of Mary Poppins.
This whimsical musical, full of eccentric characters and starring Betty the pig, is set in 1947. The Second World War has ended but people are still suffering under the burden of food rationing, high unemployment and the coldest winter for decades.
Local officials feather their nests by taking more than their fair share and the only bright spark on the horizon is the impending marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip.
Enter Betty, an adorable pig being illegally reared to ensure local dignitaries can celebrate the royal wedding with a lavish banquet - while the local population have to make do with Spam.
A Grayshott Stagers spokesperson said: “We will once again be welcoming Heather Legat as director, working together with Diana Vivian as musical director.
“Many well-established Stagers, together with several cast members new to the Grayshott stage, are enjoying bringing a brilliant cast of characters to life, such as the odd couple - Gilbert, an evangelistic chiropodist who just wants to keep his wife happy, and Joyce, a nobody determined to be somebody - Inspector Wormold, an obsessive destroyer of illegal meat, Mother Dear - 74 and ravenous - plus a wonderfully weird assortment of bullies, spivs and snobs.”
Tickets cost £17, with a ten per cent discount for parties of six or more. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.grayshottstagers.co.uk