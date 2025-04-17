Haslemere Morning WI’s April meeting, held at the Museum, offered members an entertaining and thoughtful departure from the usual business agenda. The guest speaker, professional actress Rowan Suart, provided a session titled ‘Something for Everyone,’ featuring a selection of poetry, prose, and plays.
The performance, which coincided with World Poetry Day, centred on this year's theme: “Poetry as a Bridge for Peace and Inclusion.” Rowan delighted members with a rich variety of works, ranging from Lewis Carroll’s playful ‘Jabberwocky’ to pieces by Jane Austen, Shakespeare, and the beloved ‘Three Men in a Boat.’
The afternoon also included more serious works, such as Christina Rossetti’s poignant ‘Remember’ and Edward Thomas’s reflective ‘The Lane,’ alongside comedic gems like the Australian bush poet’s humorous ‘The Lost Drink.’ One of the highlights was a passage from Dylan Thomas’s ‘Under Milkwood,’ where Rowan skilfully switched between characters with great flair.
The performance was a refreshing change from the usual format, and Judith Thompson’s thanks at the close of the meeting were shared by all members.