Haslemere Musical Society opens its 2025–26 concert season on Saturday, October 11 at St Christopher’s Church, Weyhill, with Mendelssohn, Bruch, and a rising violin star.
Turkish violinist Elfida Su Turan, winner of the International Haslemere String Competition, will perform Bruch’s ever-popular Violin Concerto in G minor. A former Menuhin School scholar now studying at the Royal Academy of Music, Elfida has performed internationally since childhood, including at the Wigmore Hall and London’s O2 Guildhall.
The programme continues with Mendelssohn’s “Scottish” Symphony No. 3, inspired by his 1829 walking tour of Scotland, and Fanny Hensel’s spirited Overture in C major, her only orchestral work.
The concert, conducted by Dr James Ross, begins at 7.30pm. Tickets: Haslemere Hall box office, 01428 642161.
