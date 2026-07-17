Divorce and decapitation are unlikely subjects for a musical, but Six somehow manages to turn the tales of Henry VIII’s wives into something uplifting.
Henry’s marital issues were so tumultuous that they led him to create the Church of England so he could divorce his first wife, Catherine of Aragon, and marry Anne Boleyn.
But the trauma did not stop there. Anne Boleyn was beheaded, to be followed by Jane Seymour (died), Anne of Cleves (divorced), Catherine Howard (beheaded) and Catherine Parr, who outlived him.
Now these Tudor queens have become pop princesses, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st-century girl power.
Six is at the Woking Theatre from October 20 to 24. For tickets, priced from £38.48, visit www.atgtickets.com
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