Ricky Gervais will bring his Legend tour to the Woking Theatre on September 28 and 29 at 7.30pm.
This tour will be filmed and will become the fifth in Gervais’ string of globally successful Netflix specials.
He said: “This is my most personal show so far, and because both cancel culture - and most people I knew growing up - are dead, I can really say what I want now.
“I’m not saying how much they’re paying me this time, but I can say it’s my favourite deal so far.”
Gervais will donate a portion of the proceeds from the tour’s ticket sales to charity - £2.43 million was donated to worldwide animal charities at the end of his Mortality tour in 2025.
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