Janet Street-Porter will bring her Still Off The Leash At 80 tour to the Farnham Maltings on November 16 at 7.30pm.
The Loose Women panellist has gone from being a bolshy child with a Welsh-speaking budgie to a reluctant national treasure over her eight decades.
As a broadcaster, television executive and newspaper editor she was at the forefront of some of Britain's most enduring cultural moments.
Armed with a senior railcard and a fifth husband in tow, she will bring comedy, tragedy and gossip in equal measure - a tour de force rant against growing old gracefully.
Janet will talk about her remarkable passions and numerous dislikes, and the audience will have a chance to ask her questions about her life.
Janet said: “Hold on to your hats! This show will be pretty cathartic for me - a deep dive into the subjects that can be hard to chat about truthfully on live television, from my tormented relationship with my mum to what really happens when a relationship runs out of steam.
“I'll be brutally honest about the highs and lows of a helter-skelter life well lived. And it's not over yet!”
A writer, broadcaster and former editor of The Independent on Sunday, Janet originally studied architecture before starting her journalistic career in her early 20s as a columnist and fashion editor, moving into television and radio as a presenter and a senior executive at the BBC.
Janet has won numerous awards, including Columnist of the Year, the Prix Italia for arts programming and a BAFTA for originality.
She has appeared on MasterChef twice and hosted many series about food with leading chefs. She has commissioned two houses by leading architects and is an honorary fellow of the Royal Institute of British Architects.
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