Haslemere readers are being invited to explore Palestinian voices, histories and experiences as an independent bookshop launches a week-long celebration of literature and culture.
The Haslemere Bookshop will host PalestineReads from Monday, July 20 to Saturday, July 25. Organised by Solidarity 4 Palestine Haslemere in partnership with the independent bookshop, the event will feature works by Palestinian authors, writers from the diaspora and stories inspired by life in Palestine.
A specially curated display will showcase titles selected with input from the local community, alongside short “shelf-talkers” offering readers a quick introduction to each book.
Organisers said attendees can buy a coffee at the café, with the baklava provided by the society. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing [email protected].
A QR code in the shop will allow visitors to find out more about the library, which organisers say has been created using books rescued from rubble and carried through multiple displacements.
The Haslemere Bookshop’s PalestineReads event runs from Monday, July 20 to Saturday, July 25. All are welcome.
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