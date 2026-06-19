The Trad’s Army Dixieland Jazz Band is performing Summer Jazz in aid of the Guildford and South Surrey branch of Parkinson’s UK.

Its concert will take place at St Catherine’s Village Hall in Chestnut Avenue, Guildford, on July 11 from 2.15pm to 4.30pm.

Parkinson’s is the second most common degenerative neurological disease after Alzheimer’s and affects around one in 350 adults in the UK - 168,000 in all.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “This is an important fundraising event for our branch and is also a great opportunity to raise awareness of Parkinson’s.”

Tickets are available at an early bird price of £15 each until June 30, and at £20 each from July 1 until the concert, through Eventbrite.