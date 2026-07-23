The Rising Music Festival will return to The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Whitehill & Bordon on August 1 and 2.
There will be live music, entertainment and creativity from 100 young acts on five stages - plus a special guest disc jockey.
Created by the BackBeat Collective, Seeds of Sound and Phoenix Arts, the Rising Music Festival was born after calls from residents to bring a music festival back to Whitehill & Bordon.
Aly Duff of the BackBeat Collective said: “Rising Music Festival was born out of more than 30 years of working with young musicians and hearing the same barrier time and again - they were told they needed live and festival experience, yet because they were under 18 those opportunities simply didn’t exist.
“As creative director of Rising Music Festival, I set out to change that - to create a festival that doesn’t just showcase talent but actively removes those barriers.”
The performers are under 24 and so are most of the festival team - leading programming, production and planning while experienced mentors from the three founding organisations provide guidance and support.
There will be live music indoors, and outdoors on a spectacular truck stage supplied by Showmen, from 11am to 10pm on Saturday and 11am to 8.15pm on Sunday.
Audiences can enjoy rock, indie, pop, folk, jazz, classical, musical theatre, DJ sets, family activities, a rodeo bull, a photo booth and food trucks.
Phoenix chief executive Rob Allerston said: “Stepping back and allowing those aged 24 and under to take over your venue is acknowledgement that we actively encourage the development of young talent in East Hampshire.”
The artists took part in a dedicated mentoring day before the festival, with workshops and support sessions from members of the BackBeat Collective, Seeds of Sound and Phoenix Arts designed to develop performance skills, confidence and industry knowledge.
Young ambassadors champion different areas of the programme. Jacob Palmer, from local group Swell, represents the bands, local singer-songwriter A Bad Artist the solo artists, and 3THAN the DJs.
On Saturday, internationally renowned DJ Harrison - best known for his remix of All The Things She Said, which featured in the television series Heated Rivalry - will make a special guest appearance.
Of his involvement in the festival, Harrison said: “Really proud to be part of this, showing future generations that it’s possible to achieve dreams.”
Last year's Rising Battle of the Bands winners Cold July were crowned Best Indie Act at the 2026 Radio Wigwam Awards.
This year's winning bands - Room 13, Fool's Gamble and Domesday - will all perform across the weekend, while this year's Solo Showdown winners Ella Witts, Lucy Anderson and Keira Kingsbury are also set to take the stage.
Festival director Amy Wheeler said: "The Rising is about giving young people genuine opportunities. Whether you're performing your first gig, stepping behind a mixing desk, volunteering backstage or helping organise the event itself, this festival is designed to give young people real experience while creating an incredible weekend for the whole community."
For tickets visit risingmusicfestival.co.uk or the Phoenix Arts website.
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