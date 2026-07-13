Hundreds rocked out in Horndean as a charity festival in memory of a teenage musician brought cheers and joyful tears to a village park.
Jubilee Park held a magnificent tribute to Lincoln Hawkes last weekend as around 1,800 people sang, moshed and danced the day away at Lincfest 2026.
Lincfest was held in memory of the 14-year-old Horndean Technology College student who died in a car accident in Catherington last July.
So there was an emotional moment when Lincoln’s band, Into Pieces, raised the roof in a perfect tribute to their much-missed guitarist and lead singer.
“Playing here today means the world to us, here at his festival,” said lead guitarist, Ewan Goddard, adding: “It’s definitely the best way to remember him.”
“It’s a bit bittersweet but we’ll do him proud,” said drummer, Dexter Jones.
Into Pieces were one of 14 acts that wowed the crowds at a festival “built on love, but powered by music”.
The event featured a main and acoustic stage with Neveah opening the show at 12.30pm, and The Damian Lodrick Band bringing the curtain down in style.
And in between there were a dozen truly special acts, with Evading Solaris, Harry Budd, Coast, The Guillotine Union Boys, Summoners, Dustbowl Dance, The Zed Men, Ollie Hutton, Marley Blandford, Glen Dean and The Allstars and The Fabulous Fug Band all raising the tempo.
There was more than music with stalls, a bouncy castle, bar, fire engine and plenty of street food options on offer.
And it was also boon for charity, with the festival being held in aid of Hampshire & IOW Air Ambulance and the Local Good Causes Fund at Horndean Parish Council.
“It’s been an amazing day and the generosity of people and volunteers has been incredible,” said Lincfest brainchild, Sean Burridge, adding: “I think this was meant to be.”
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