Bob Fox will be returning to Grayshott Village Hall to perform for Grayshott Folk Club on September 20 at 7.30pm.
A singer, guitarist and accordion player from County Durham, and deeply influenced by its working-class culture and industrial history, he last played at Grayshott in July 2022.
His career began during England’s vibrant folk revival of the 1960s and 1970s, and he has toured the world with the likes of Stu Luckley, Ralph McTell, Richard Thompson, Jethro Tull and Fairport Convention.
Bob played the Songman in the National Theatre production of War Horse in the West End between 2011 and 2013.
Tickets, priced £18, are available from Grayshott post office, by calling Des O’Byrne on 01428 607096, or at https://www.ents24.com/hindhead-events/grayshott-village-hall/grayshott-folk-club-presents-bob-fox/7223022
