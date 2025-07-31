The world’s favourite little blue steam engine will be swapping the island of Sodor for Mid-Hampshire next week in a milestone celebration.
It’s party time at The Watercress Line as a week of events to mark 80 years of Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends will begin next Tuesday (August 5).
Visitors can expect a week of activities on the heritage railway from Alton to New Alresford with exciting shows and a Thomas-themed Party Zone among the highlights of the returning ‘Day Out With Thomas” event.
People can buy a pre-bookable ticket to ride behind Thomas – a real steam engine – while organisers have also laid on two new outdoor entertainment shows with a Party Zone among the additions.
Sir Topham Hatt will star alongside Rusty & Dusty, Percy, Diesel and Toad while there will be meet and greet opportunities with the smartly-dressed controller.
Visitors can also have their photos taken with Thomas, Percy, Diesel and Terence with story-time sessions, fairground rides and Thomas & Friends giveaways among the many highlights.
There’s also the prospect of unlimited rides on the delightful miniature railway with Watercress Line CEO, Rebecca Dailey looking forward to the return of the ever-popular event.
She said: “We’re delighted to welcome Thomas & Friends back to The Watercress Line for a fantastic 80th celebration, with brilliant new shows and the exciting Party Zone, there's fun for all the family to enjoy.
“It’s the perfect opportunity for parents to keep children entertained during the summer holidays and create precious memories of their big day out with Thomas.
“Don’t miss out, book your tickets now.”
Refreshments will be available from Ropley’s T-Junction, which can be enjoyed in the picnic area overlooking the beautiful South Downs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.