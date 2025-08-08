Haslemere Hall will be alive with The Sound of Music as it hosts five performances of the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical from August 21 to 23.
The Sound of Music won five Tony awards - including Best Musical - and is based on the 1949 memoir of Maria von Trapp.
Set in Austria in 1938, and opening on Broadway in 1959, it tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun.
Maria falls in love with the children, and eventually their widowed father, Captain von Trapp. He is ordered to accept a commission in the German navy, but he opposes the Nazis. He and Maria decide on a plan to flee Austria with the children.
Many songs from the musical have become standards, including Do-Re-Mi, My Favorite Things, Edelweiss, Climb Ev'ry Mountain and the title song The Sound of Music.
Director Philip O’Brien will lead Imagine That Productions' talented all-ages cast of performers, trained by professionals, who are proud to bring these classic characters and the magical score to life.
Imagine That Productions is a not-for-profit organisation created in 2016 by Philip and Amanda O’Brien with a mission to bring the opportunity, inspiration and joy of musical performance to as wide a community as possible.
All events are open to the public and can range in size from performing in small community halls to full-scale theatre productions. It also encourages the development of backstage skills for those who prefer not to tread the boards.
Its experience shows the benefits of participation to its performers are wide ranging, both in musical performance and improving their lives.
There are performances at 7.30pm each night, and also at 2.30pm on August 22 and 23. For tickets call 01428 642161 or email [email protected]
