It was the spring of 1963, and something unsettling was being talked about in Crondall.
In hushed tones, villagers discussed rumours that a woman had been buried in the wrong grave.
Whispers said she was meant to have been laid to rest beside her husband, who had died years before. Instead, she had been interred elsewhere in the cemetery.
Could it be a cover up, a murder mystery, or some other nefarious act?
Some thought the matter should be laid to rest, but Cllr A. Ralph had other ideas.
“It is common knowledge through the village as it is,” he said. “If you try and hide it people talk and the whole thing will grow out of all proportions. It is serious enough as it is and I think it should be discussed.”
Council chairman Cllr Lt. Col S. F. Harvey-Williams replied with a note of suspicion: “What is this a police matter or something?”
All eyes turned to the clerk, Mr W. O. Cluer. The clerk insisted on an innocent explanation - a new gravedigger had miscounted rows.
On April 30, a body was lowered into the wrong plot, one that did not belong to her husband.
The mistake might have gone unnoticed but word got out and everyone in Crondall was talking about it.
Mr Cluer acted promptly. He wrote to the Home Office for an exhumation order. He then faced the bereaved family and apologised.
“Honestly when it first came up I did not know which way to turn,” he said. “I’m really sorry and the families have accepted my apology.”
So, there was no malice, just a human error in sacred ground.
The woman was reinterred, the village sighed with relief, and the whispers quieted once more.
Comments
