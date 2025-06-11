A theatre in Bordon will hold the first ever two-day youth music festival of its kind in Hampshire this weekend.
A host of local up-and-coming artists and musicians aged 24 and under will be on the bill when the Rising Music Festival kicks off at The Phoenix Theatre & Arts Centre this Saturday.
The event – which encourages all genres of music from rock stars to grime MCs, indie artists and acoustic professionals – is being organised by Phoenix Arts in collaboration with BackBeat Collective.
Children are invited to perform on the festival’s indoor and outdoor stages with Phoenix CEO, Rob Allerston, looking forward to giving young acts their own platform.
He said: “Young bands often get turned away, so this is a great opportunity to show our support by giving the younger people a platform.”
While the festival is catered towards a younger audience, it’s also a great chance for the next generation to express their musicality.
A range of music workshops have been offered for all kids, ranging from comedy and spoken word to cabaret and more. The Phoenix are running a Battle of the Bands and Design A Logo competition along with free mentoring sessions to inspire young people who are interested in the creative industry.
Mr Allerston says these entirely youth focused events “make them unique” as the Station Road venue is drawing interest from the south east and encouraging local bands to proudly display their gifts.
He added: “These events have had high turnout, enabling us to give and inspire the youth to pursue opportunities in future gigs.
“This event paves the way for young solo artists and band based talent – it’s unlocking doors for children.”
Ticket prices start at £20, for more information visit https://www.phoenixarts.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01420 472664. (Report by Lucy Fradgley)
