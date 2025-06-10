A foster carer who spent 99p to enter a competition has won a home in Bordon worth £685,000.
Tracey Saunders, 52 from Southampton has fostered more than 130 children over a 24-year career.
She won the three-storey house at The Green at Oxney Quarter development in Bordon having entered a BOTB prize draw for 99p.
Her huge win came after BRiCS partnered with prize draw company BOTB, which specialises in luxury lifestyle prizes. Tracey also won a Land Rover Defender.
She was blindfolded and taken from her rented home in Southampton to The Green, where she saw her new property for the first time.
Tracey said: “It was an unbelievable day, It all felt like a dream and it wasn’t until the next day that the enormity of the win really sank in.
“This will change my life and will mean my husband doesn’t have to work away so much.”
The Green is a development of 77 premium homes developed by Brics, which is part of the £1 billion regeneration of Whitehill and Bordon.
“My jaw dropped when I first saw the house. I was overwhelmed by the features and aesthetics of the property, both inside and outside. It is simply stunning – I just never imagined I would own a property like this,” said Tracey.
“I love the fact it is brand new, but it is not like a standard new-build – it has that character in both the exterior and the interior. The very first thing I noticed was the wood on the outside. My current home is in the forest so I have a real affection for wood.
“The Green is in such a beautiful setting with local amenities on tap. There are lovely places to walk, watch a cricket match or even play padel or pétanque. I’m looking forward to taking friends to the BOSC Pavilion on my doorstep, where we can enjoy some good food and drink.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.