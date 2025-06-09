There were more wags than a footballer’s wedding at a distillery last weekend as a Bordon pet shop brought a community together with its first charity dog show.
“Phenomenal” was one of the many positive words that people used to describe the inaugural Crowder’s Pets Charity Dog Show on Saturday (June 7).
The event at Hogmoor Distillery featured more than 20 stalls and attracted hundreds of four and two-legged visitors with the rain mercifully holding off.
More importantly, it raised nearly £950 for the Portsmouth Greyhound Trust with Kaz and Rocky Crowder blown away by the response to their first canine convention.
“It was mental,” said Mrs Crowder, who added the event had been five months in planning.
“Mayor Catherine Clark was there and she was amazing as she handed out all the rosettes for the winners.
“Everyone was asking ‘when is the next one’ but I’m not saying anything else just yet.”
The event included numerous categories while stallholders did a roaring trade with Cedar Vets, Dylan’s Ice Cream, A&M Personalised Gifts, Tug-E-Nuff, Cookie Bird and Stumpy’s Style among the many taking part. The tombola also featured more than 200 prizes with plenty of goodie bags being lapped up on the day.
Mrs Crowder added: “The Deadwater Valley Trust people came along and said what we did was phenomenal – people said it brought Bordon together and you can’t get more of a compliment than that.”
“That’s what we wanted to do – bring people together,” added Mr Crowder.
“We also wanted to put a big focus on Hogmoor Distillery because they sponsored the event and did the rosettes.
“All the stalls did really well and it really was a great community event.”
The Chalet Hill duo also plan to hand out goodie bags during the forthcoming Bordon Soapbox rally.
