Young musical talent from around East Hampshire will be starring in the first Rising Music Festival at The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Bordon on June 21 and 22.
It will showcase some of the best local artists aged 24 and under, including indie bands, acoustic singer-songwriters, grime artists and rock outfits, in a professional festival setting.
Five acts - Swell, Low Bridge, Minor Inconvenience, Concrete Fern and Cold July - took part in the final of a Battle Of The Bands competition for a chance to headline the festival.
Presented in partnership by Phoenix Arts and the Backbeat Collective, the festival will feature live music on indoor and outdoor stages, music workshops, spoken word, comedy and cabaret events, and a special collaborative performance by local schools and colleges.
A Phoenix spokesperson said: “This exciting new event marks a major step in the cultural development of Whitehill & Bordon, offering accessible, high-quality live music and creative opportunities for local young people and audiences alike.”
Artists aged 24 or under who are interested in taking part in the festival should email [email protected]
For weekend tickets, priced £20 (£70 group of four), visit www.phoenixarts.co.uk
