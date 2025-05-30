Start in Churt with Fiona Millais’s semi-abstract landscapes then head to Beacon Hill for Emma Godden’s tactile garden ornaments – you can make your own at her June 23 workshop. Grab a coffee at Scoop, then head to Whitmore Vale where Alison Hunt’s abstract landscapes sit alongside Nicola Martin’s ‘Earth bowls’ of layered stoneware. New this year is Rachel Redfearn, showing dramatic semi-abstract oils of flowers and landscapes.