The Hindhead Art Trail returns this June with a fresh mix of new talent, returning favourites and a front-cover coup. As part of Surrey Open Studios 2025, ten artists will open their studios between June 7 and 22, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the creative heart of the Hindhead area.
New to the trail this year are two established artists: Rachel Redfearn, whose instinctive oil paintings emerge from moments of silent contemplation, often beginning with flowers picked at dawn, and Izzy Hutchinson, a multi-talented artist, currently focused on plein air painting that reconnects her with light, weather, and the local area.
“We are also really proud that one of our founding artists, Alison Orchard’s ‘Chaotic Harmony’ has been selected to feature on the front of the Surrey Artists Open Studio brochure.” said trail organiser Stephanie Draper. “The trail is a perfect way to spend a morning or afternoon.”
Start in Churt with Fiona Millais’s semi-abstract landscapes then head to Beacon Hill for Emma Godden’s tactile garden ornaments – you can make your own at her June 23 workshop. Grab a coffee at Scoop, then head to Whitmore Vale where Alison Hunt’s abstract landscapes sit alongside Nicola Martin’s ‘Earth bowls’ of layered stoneware. New this year is Rachel Redfearn, showing dramatic semi-abstract oils of flowers and landscapes.
In Grayshott, visit front-cover artist Alison Orchard’s studio at Applegarth Farm – plus a stop at the farm deli. Nearby, Annie Child exhibits stained glass. Back towards Churt, on Hammer Lane, Georgina Rey’s loose oil sketches and colourful abstracts are joined by Stephanie Draper’s map-inspired paintings, prints, and nature-influenced wooden sculptures. Finish with new artist Izzy Hutchinson’s evocative plein air landscapes from Farnham and London – painted in all weathers.
Maps are available in all studios and online at surreyopenstudios.org.uk. For a full schedule and updates, follow @hindheadarttrail on Instagram.
