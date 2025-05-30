The month began with VE Day commemorations on Lion Green on 10 May, where warm weather and a Spitfire fly-past drew hundreds of residents. The Green remained busy throughout the month with popular events including the RSPCA Dog Show and the Haslemere Classic Car Show — which featured 90 cars taking a scenic drive around West Sussex. The winner of the ‘car they would like to take home’ was a Citroën DS19m Décapotable, designed by legendary French coachbuilder Henri Chapron and owned by Stephen Frost from Abinger Common.