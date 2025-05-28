It was a birthday celebration like no other in Haslemere as the middle weekend of Haslemere Festival 2025 marked 100 years since the original Haslemere Music Festival, founded in 1925 by Arnold Dolmetsch.
The centenary event brought together world-class recorder music, workshops for amateur players, and a special panel discussion celebrating the Dolmetsch family’s extraordinary legacy. Arnold’s granddaughter, Marguerite, and other family members were also in attendance because what 100th birthday would be complete without family?
Professor Philip Thorby, early music expert and president of the Society of Recorder Players – a society originally led by Dolmetsch himself – delivered a talk on the family’s lasting impact.
The original festival was famed for attracting visitors from around the globe at a time when international travel was rare. A 1926 festival pamphlet recalled how music united former enemies in friendship and goodwill, putting Haslemere firmly on the cultural map. The town was even written about in the New York Times of the day.
This year’s programme, performed by the acclaimed recorder ensemble Palisander, spanned music from the 16th to 21st centuries. Workshops led by Palisander members and conductor Harriet Oliver gave local musicians the chance to play together and learn from experts.
Continuing the Dolmetsch tradition of expanding the recorder repertoire, this year’s festival commissioned a new piece from local composer Clive Osgood. At a private concert, professionals and amateurs joined forces for the premiere of Concert Variations, conducted by Osgood himself.
Thanks were given to festival director Adrian Stent, for connecting with this interesting facet of Haslemere’s musical history and linking back to the origins of the festival 100 years ago.
For those keen to take up the recorder, the Society of Recorder Players offers events and playing opportunities at www.srp.org.uk
