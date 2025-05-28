Becoming Jane Austen: The Making of a Literary Super Star traces the author’s posthumous journey from anonymous novelist to beloved cultural icon. Though Austen once claimed to write “only for fame” with typical irony, her work went uncredited in her lifetime and briefly fell out of print. Now, 250 years after her birth, she is a household name, her novels studied, staged and screened worldwide. Talent, who worked at Jane Austen’s House and has collaborated with major libraries, promises an insightful lecture on Austen’s enduring legacy.