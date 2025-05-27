The League of Friends of Haslemere Hospital held its Annual General Meeting last week amid rising concerns over the future of inpatient care at the much-valued community hospital.
Chairman Mrs Rose Parry, re-elected during the meeting, expressed alarm at the recent suspension of the hospital’s community beds.
Representatives from the Royal Surrey Foundation Trust (RSFT), which currently holds the Community Services contract, stated that the use of the beds had only been “temporarily paused” and would remain so for no more than three months.
During this time, efforts are being made to secure medical cover and to assess the community's healthcare needs.
The League is directly involved in the ongoing review, and Parry stressed the need for public consultation.
“Patients who end up in acute beds at the Royal Surrey don’t understand why they can’t return to Haslemere – and they’re not being told,” she said.
Several attendees spoke of patients being forced to travel long distances for routine appointments, showing the urgent need for expanded outpatient clinics locally.
The RSFT denied any decision had been made to close the beds permanently and reiterated that the review period was intended to explore sustainable service models.
Meanwhile, plans to transform the hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit into an upgraded Urgent Treatment Centre are said to be progressing, with an opening expected in July, pending NHS England approval.
MP Greg Stafford commented: “I’m deeply disappointed that inpatient services are now pausing at Haslemere Hospital. It’s a cornerstone of our local healthcare, and this disruption must be resolved quickly.
“I’ve repeatedly pressed RSFT to restore these services and will continue to do so. While inpatient services are affected, I am reassured other hospital services remain in place – and I welcome the forthcoming Urgent Treatment Centre as a step forward.”
