Construction is progressing swiftly on Flora Place, a new McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development in Liphook. Designed exclusively for the over-60s, the community will offer 39 one and two-bedroom apartments with a focus on independent, low-maintenance living.
To introduce the development, McCarthy Stone will host a Discovery Day at 11am on Thursday, June 12, at The Millennium Centre, Ontario Way. The event will offer a first look at the homes, details on specifications, early-bird offers, and the benefits of buying off-plan. Visitors will hear from key members of the McCarthy Stone team while enjoying light refreshments. Booking is essential via 0800 153 3076.
Rebecca Johnson, Sales Director, said: “Flora Place is progressing well, and will offer a fantastic opportunity for retirees to downsize and focus on doing the things they enjoy most. Our Discovery Days give people the chance to learn more, meet the team, and explore what retirement living in Liphook could look like.”
Apartments at Flora Place will include access to landscaped gardens and a communal lounge. Most will feature private balconies, many overlooking nearby parkland. A House Manager will oversee day-to-day operations, with 24/7 emergency support and secure entry systems included for added peace of mind.
The development team has also partnered with Liss Men’s Shed, donating timber from the site to support their community projects.
McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any type to achieve the Home Builders Federation’s full Five Star customer satisfaction award every year it has entered. Flora Place is expected to welcome its first homeowners in Spring 2026, with reservations opening in Autumn 2025.
To find out more or reserve a place at the event, visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/flora or call 0800 153 3076.