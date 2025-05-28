A Milford woman who was unexpectedly hospitalised with severe head pain has defied the odds to earn Girlguiding’s highest honour – and will soon walk the red carpet at a national celebration in Manchester to mark her achievement.
Tabitha Jeavons, 24, a long-standing volunteer with Girlguiding Surrey, is among a select group of young women to have earned the prestigious Queen’s Guide award this year. But her path to the accolade was far from straightforward. Just months before she was due to complete the award, she collapsed and was admitted to hospital, where she remained for several weeks.
Most people would have put everything on hold – but not Tabitha.
She continued working on the award from her hospital bed, with her mother bringing in the necessary materials so she could keep progressing.
That determination paid off. This October, Tabitha will attend Girlguiding Celebrates at the Odeon Manchester Great Northern, a red carpet event that recognises the most outstanding volunteers and award recipients from across the UK.
The Queen’s Guide award is the highest a young member can achieve in Girlguiding. It requires a sustained commitment across multiple areas, including leadership, personal development, and community action. For her personal challenge, Tabitha – who has dyslexia – chose running, something she has always found difficult. After her discharge from hospital, she incorporated her rehabilitation into her training and slowly built her strength back up.
Now 24, Tabitha has been part of Girlguiding since she joined the Brownies aged seven. She currently volunteers at four different units, supporting Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, and Rangers across Milford and Ockford Ridge. Over the years, she’s seen dozens of girls grow in confidence and ability – and for her, that’s what it’s all about.
“Volunteering gives you a different kind of joy. You know you’re doing it because you care, and it’s wonderful to feel part of something bigger,” she said. “Girlguiding has been a huge part of my life. It’s a space where girls can be themselves, try new things, and get things wrong without fear.”
She added: “It’s incredibly rewarding. Seeing the difference you make in a child’s life – sometimes years later – is one of the best feelings. One of our Rainbows is now 18 and still keeps in touch.”
As Volunteers’ Week (June 2–8) approaches, Tabitha is keen to encourage others to consider giving their time. “There’s a role for everyone in guiding – whether you want to work with the girls or help behind the scenes. And it really does make a difference.”
Girlguiding is the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls, with around 385,000 members. A spokesperson said: “Girls can do anything. We help them know that, whether they’re four or 18 or in between. All girls have a home at Girlguiding – whoever they are, and wherever they are. We’re a powerful collective voice – with girls, led by girls – changing the world for the better.”
