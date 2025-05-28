Champneys Spa has been named one of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work 2025, marking a proud moment in the group’s 100th anniversary year.
Known for its family ethos and supportive culture, the spa group earned national recognition following an anonymous staff survey. Feedback from across the business praised the team spirit and strong values that define the Champneys experience—both for guests and employees. Being named among the Top 10 workplaces is testament to the environment the team has built together.
At Champneys Forest Mere, the award-winning lakeside retreat in Hampshire, that culture is reflected in every moment — whether guests are unwinding in a thermal spa or indulging in a signature treatment.
